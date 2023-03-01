 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Oil largely steady as rising supplies face Chinese demand hopes

Reuters
Mar 01, 2023 / 10:40 PM IST

Brent crude futures were up 8 cents to $83.54 a barrel by 11:29 a.m. EST (1629 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) fell 19 cents, or 0.3%, to $76.86.

Oil barrels in Faridabad, India, on Sunday, June 12, 2022. Extreme weather conditions in some nations, combined with Russias invasion of Ukraine, have led to a global squeeze in supplies of fossil fuels, and sent prices of oil, natural gas and coal soaring. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg

Oil were largely unchanged on Wednesday as signs of ample supply, including growing U.S. crude inventories, countered hopes for higher demand arising from a jump in manufacturing in top crude importer China.

Brent crude futures were up 8 cents to $83.54 a barrel by 11:29 a.m. EST (1629 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) fell 19 cents, or 0.3%, to $76.86.

U.S. crude inventories rose for the 10th straight week to its highest level since May 2021, growing by 1.2 million barrels to 480.2 million barrels last week, government data showed, beating analyst expectations of a 457,000-barrel rise.

A widening discount of WTI to Brent contributed to a jump in U.S. crude exports last week to record high at 5.6 million barrels per day, which resulted in a smaller build than in previous weeks, according to UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.