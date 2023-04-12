 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Oil jumps on lower-than-expected US inflation data

Reuters
Apr 12, 2023 / 09:45 PM IST

Brent crude gained $1.49, or 1.7%, to $87.10 a barrel by 12:03 p.m. ET (1603 GMT) while U.S. West Texas Intermediate rose $1.52, or 1.9%, to $83.06. Prices had risen about 2% on Tuesday.

Oil - Coronavirus pandemic

Oil prices rose on Wednesday as cooling U.S. inflation data spurred hopes that the Federal Reserve is getting closer to ending its cycle of interest rate hikes and cushioned the impact of a small build in U.S. crude oil stocks.

Brent crude gained $1.49, or 1.7%, to $87.10 a barrel by 12:03 p.m. ET (1603 GMT) while U.S. West Texas Intermediate rose $1.52, or 1.9%, to $83.06. Prices had risen about 2% on Tuesday.

The U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) climbed 0.1% last month after advancing 0.4% in February, the Labor Department said on Wednesday.

In the 12 months to March 31 the CPI increased 5%, the smallest year-on-year gain since May 2021. The CPI rose 6% year on year in February.