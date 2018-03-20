Oil India made significant contribution in Assam's growth: Sarbananda Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today said that Oil India Limited (OIL) during the last 60 years has made a significant contribution to the growth of the state.

OIL's benefits have not been limited to its employees alone but it has immensely contributed to the growth of Assam, he said during the 60th anniversary celebration of OIL at South Bank oil well at Naharkatia in Dibrugarh district.

"OIL has also played a significant role in skill development and must further boost up initiatives in this sector for the youth," the chief minister said.

The state government has signed a Rs 10,000 crore MoU with OIL recently at the 'Advantage Assam: Global Investors Summit' which would give an added impetus to the state's resurgent economy, he said.

He also called upon people to continue their support to OIL in its journey towards excellence.

The chief minister laid the foundation stone for construction of a 60 years commemorative gate and presented excellence awards to the company's employees.

OIL's Chief Managing Director Utpal Bora, Dibrugarh MP Rameswar Teli and local MLA Naresh Sonowal were also present on the occasion.

OIL also organised another programme for disbursement of financial assistance and inputs to joint liability groups (JLG) under its CSR scheme 'Project Rupantar' at Duliajan today where the chief minister distributed 150 power tillers, 50 pickup vans and financial assistance to 200 Joint Liability Groups (JLGs).