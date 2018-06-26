App
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 12:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oil India gains 1% on hydrocarbon discovery in KG Basin, Andhra Pradesh

Shares of Oil India rose 1.5 percent intraday Tuesday as company made hydrocarbon discovery in KG Basin, Andhra Pradesh.

The company through its exploratory efforts has made its second hydrocarbon discovery in the onland KG Basin NELP VI Block: KG-ONN-2004/1 in the month of May 2018 at well Thanelanka-l in Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier, a gas discovery was made at well Dangeru -lin Andhra Pradesh in the block.

The well Thanelanka-1 is the first High Pressure - High Temperature (HP-HT) well drilled by the company and has encountered multiple sands in Gollapalli Formation of Late Jurassic-Early Cretaceous and one zone in Raghavapuram Formation of Intra Cretaceous.

On testing, the HP-HT zone in the depth range 4912-5159 m in Golapalli Formation produced gas at 1300 scmd through 16/64" bean choke. Presently, the well is under further testing.

At 11:50 hrs Oil India was quoting at Rs 210.60, up Rs 2.50, or 1.20 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jun 26, 2018 12:01 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

