App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2018 08:37 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Oil firm as OPEC, Russia resist calls to raise output as Iran sanctions loom

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $72.22 a barrel, up 14 cents, or 0.2 percent from their last settlement.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Oil markets opened strongly on Tuesday, with Brent crude remaining near a four-year reached the previous session.

Oil markets have been driven up by looming US sanctions against Iran and an unwillingness or inability by Middle East dominated producer cartel OPEC and Russia to raise output.

Brent crude futures were at $81.39 per barrel at 0042 GMT, up by 19 cents, or 0.2 percent from their last close. This was not far off the November 2014 high of $81.48 a barrel reached the previous day.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $72.22 a barrel, up 14 cents, or 0.2 percent from their last settlement.

related news

The United States from November will target Iran's oil exports with sanctions, and Washington is putting pressure on governments and companies around the world to fall in line and cut purchases from Tehran.

"It is clear that the impact of forthcoming US sanctions on Iranian oil exports... will be deeper than many had expected," said Peter Kiernan, lead energy analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit in Singapore.

US President Donald Trump has demanded that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), of which Iran is a member, and Russia increase their supplies to make up for the expected fall in Iranian exports.

OPEC and Russia, however, have so far rebuffed such calls.

"We would expect oil to trend higher in the coming weeks... This is because OPEC have essentially ignored President Trump's call to raise output to help lower prices," said Ashley Kelty, oil and gas research analyst at financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald.

"We don't believe OPEC can actually raise output significantly in the near term, as the physical spare capacity in the system is not that high," Kelty said.

"We can see oil trending higher - perhaps to $90, but would not expect to see $100 oil anytime soon," he added.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch said it has lifted its average Brent crude oil price forecast for 2019 from $75 per barrel to $80 per barrel, while it increased its WTI crude oil forecast by $2 to $71 per barrel in 2019.

The US bank said "the Iran factor may dominate the market near-term and cause a (crude price) spike," although it added that emerging market "demand concerns could reappear thereafter."

Indian refiners - struggling from high crude feedstock prices and a sliding rupee - are planning to reduce oil imports in what could be a first sign that high prices are starting to hurt demand.
First Published on Sep 25, 2018 08:30 am

tags #Business #Commodities #Donald Trump #Iran #Market news #World News

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.