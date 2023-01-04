 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil falls again as concerns grow over global economy, China COVID cases

Jan 04, 2023 / 05:00 PM IST

Both benchmarks plunged more than 4% on Tuesday, with Brent suffering its biggest one-day loss in more than three months.

Oil fell sharply on Wednesday after slumping in the previous session, weighed down by concerns about weak demand due to the state of the global economy and China's rising COVID cases.

Brent futures fell $1.88 to $80.22 a barrel, a 2.3% loss, by 1032 GMT. U.S. crude dropped $1.68, or 2.2%, to $75.25 per barrel.

"Worries about the state of the global economy are front and centre of traders minds and will remain so for the foreseeable future," PVM Oil analyst Stephen Brennock said.

The Chinese government also increased export quotas for refined oil products in the first batch for 2023, signalling expectations of poor domestic demand.

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia may further cut the prices for its flagship Arab Light crude grade to Asia in February, after they were set at a 10-month low for this month, as concerns of oversupply continued to cloud the market.