Oil extends losses as rate hike concerns spur sell-off

Reuters
Mar 08, 2023 / 07:55 PM IST

Oil prices fell sharply on Wednesday, extending Tuesday's losses, driven by fears that more aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes would hit demand, while the market awaited further clarity on inventories.

Brent Crude futures were down 91 cents, or 1.1%, to $82.38 per barrel at 1411 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped $1.11, or 1.4%, to $76.47 a barrel.

Both Brent and WTI fell by more than 3% on Tuesday after comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the central bank would likely need to raise interest rates more than expected in response to recent strong data.

"Fed Chair Powell's comments on 'higher for longer' rates spooked markets and sent risk assets, including commodities, sharply down overnight," said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets.