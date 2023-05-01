 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil drops 2% as economic growth concerns offset OPEC+ cuts

Reuters
May 01, 2023 / 11:34 PM IST

China is expected to be the biggest factor driving oil demand growth this year

Oil prices dropped by nearly $2 per barrel on Monday after weak economic data from China and expectations of another U.S. interest rate hike outweighed support from OPEC+ supply cuts that take effect this month.

Brent crude fell $1.88, or 2.3%, to $78.45 a barrel by 1:28 p.m. EDT (1728 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slid $1.90, or 2.5%, to trade at $74.88.

China's manufacturing activity unexpectedly fell in April, official data showed on Sunday, the first contraction since December in the manufacturing purchasing managers' index.

"The market is highly dependent on what happens to China, and the most real time news from the manufacturing sector was a disappointment," said Third Bridge analyst Peter McNally.