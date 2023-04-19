 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil demand to plateau across the world before beginning to slide by 2050: BP

Shubhangi Mathur
Apr 19, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST

Decline in oil demand would be driven by the falling use of oil in road transport as vehicles become more efficient and are increasingly fuelled by alternative energy sources, said BP in a report.

Global oil demand is expected to plateau over the next 10 years before declining by 2050, according to British Petroleum (BP).

A report by BP pointed that the decline in oil demand would be driven by the falling use of oil in road transport as vehicles become more efficient and are increasingly fuelled by alternative energy sources.

“Rising prosperity and living standards in emerging economies support an increase in both the size of the global vehicle parc and in distances driven, boosting the demand for oil. But this is increasingly offset by a combination of the road vehicle fleet becoming more efficient and the growing switch away from oil to alternative energy sources,” the report said.

Oil would continue to play a major role in the global energy system over the first half of the outlook in Accelerated and Net Zero, with the world consuming 70- 80 Mb/d (million barrels per day) in 2035, said BP.