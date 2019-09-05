App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2019 09:42 AM IST | Source: PTI

Oil cos likely to resume fuel supply to Air India at six airports

The state-owned OMCs stopped supplying fuel to Air India flights in Pune, Vizag, Cochin, Patna, Ranchi and Mohali since August 22. The firms had also threatened to stop supply at Hyderabad and Raipur airports.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) are likely to resume fuel supply to Air India within two days at the six airports where it has been stopped over non-payment of dues, a senior government official said.

The state-owned OMCs stopped supplying fuel to Air India flights in Pune, Vizag, Cochin, Patna, Ranchi and Mohali since August 22. The firms had also threatened to stop supply at Hyderabad and Raipur airports.

"A meeting was held between senior officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Air India and the three OMCs. Air India assured them that while old dues can not be cleared right now, it will surely pay on time for all the current purchase of fuel," said the official.

Close

The state-run carrier owes about Rs 4,300 crore in dues to the three OMCs -- Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd.

related news

"The oil companies are likely to resume the oil supply at the six airports within a day or two. They will not stop fuel supply at Hyderabad and Raipur," the official said.

Air India does not operate international flights from the six airports where the fuel supply was stopped.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 5, 2019 09:06 am

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.