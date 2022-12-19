 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil bounces as China demand hopes offset recession fears

Reuters
Dec 19, 2022 / 04:41 PM IST

China, the world's top crude oil importer, is experiencing its first of three expected waves of COVID-19 cases after Beijing relaxed mobility restrictions but plans to step up support for the economy in 2023.

Oil rose on Monday after tumbling by more than $2 a barrel in the previous session as optimism over the Chinese economy outweighed concern over a global recession.

"There is no doubt that demand is being adversely influenced," said Naeem Aslam, analyst at brokerage Avatrade.

"However, not everything is so negative as China has vowed to fight all pessimism about its economy, and it will do what it takes to boost economic growth."

Brent crude gained 37 cents, or 0.5%, to $79.41 a barrel by 1100 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 30 cents, or 0.4%, to $74.59.

Oil surged towards its record high of $147 a barrel earlier in the year after Russia invaded Ukraine. It has since unwound most of this year's gains as supply concerns were edged out by recession fears, which remain a drag on prices.