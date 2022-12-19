Oil bounces as China demand hopes offset recession fears

Oil rose on Monday after tumbling by more than $2 a barrel in the previous session as optimism over the Chinese economy outweighed concern over a global recession.

China, the world's top crude oil importer, is experiencing its first of three expected waves of COVID-19 cases after Beijing relaxed mobility restrictions but plans to step up support for the economy in 2023.

"There is no doubt that demand is being adversely influenced," said Naeem Aslam, analyst at brokerage Avatrade.

"However, not everything is so negative as China has vowed to fight all pessimism about its economy, and it will do what it takes to boost economic growth."

Brent crude gained 37 cents, or 0.5%, to $79.41 a barrel by 1100 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 30 cents, or 0.4%, to $74.59.

Oil surged towards its record high of $147 a barrel earlier in the year after Russia invaded Ukraine. It has since unwound most of this year's gains as supply concerns were edged out by recession fears, which remain a drag on prices.

The U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank raised interest rates last week and promised more. The Bank of Japan, meanwhile, could shift its ultra-dovish stance when it meets on Monday and Tuesday.

"The prospect of further rate rises will hit economic growth in the new year and in doing so curb demand for oil," said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

Oil was supported by the U.S. Energy Department saying on Friday that it will begin repurchasing crude for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve - the first purchases since releasing a record 180 million barrels from the reserve this year.