App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Stock Trading Secrets webinar by Vishal B Malkan and Meghana V Malkan on August 1 and 2, from 10am to 1pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2020 04:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

OHPC pays interim dividend of Rs 30cr to Odisha govt

BP Sethi, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, OHPC handed over the cheque to Chief Secretary A K Tripathy at the Lok Seva Bhawan here on Friday.

PTI

Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC) has paid an interim dividend of Rs 30 crore to the state government for the 2019-20 fiscal, an official said on Saturday.

BP Sethi, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, OHPC handed over the cheque to Chief Secretary A K Tripathy at the Lok Seva Bhawan here on Friday.

The power utility had paid a dividend of over Rs 31.57 crore to the state government in the 2018-19 financial year.

Close

The decision to pay an interim dividend of Rs 30 crore was taken in a meeting of the board of directors on July 16, OHPC director (finance) Pravakar Mohanty said.

According to the provisional estimates, the company posted a net profit of Rs 134.05 crore in FY 20 as compared to Rs 105.26 crore in the previous year.

During the FY 20, the power utility has earned Rs 471.24 crore by selling 5878.83 million units of energy, while it had mopped up a revenue of Rs Rs 478.83 crore in 2018-19.

As part of its corporate social responsibility, the company has extended support to the government for managing two COVID-19 hospitals in Gajapati and Balasore districts.
First Published on Aug 1, 2020 03:19 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.