Last Updated : Feb 28, 2020 12:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Offshore patrol vessel ICGS Varad commissioned: L&T

ICGS Varad set a record in Indian shipbuilding industry by becoming the first major defence ship to clear all sea acceptance trials in a single sea sortie, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

L&T-built Offshore Patrol Vessel ICGS Varad has been commissioned into the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Friday, according to a regulatory filing. ICGS Varad was commissioned into the ICG by Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya at L&T Kattupalli shipyard, near Chennai.

The vessel is fifth in the series of seven offshore patrol vessels contracted by the Defence Ministry on the company in March 2015, it said.

The vessel is fifth in the series of seven offshore patrol vessels contracted by the Defence Ministry on the company in March 2015, it said.

Commenting on the commissioning, S N Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD, Larsen a Toubro, said: "I am delighted to note that ICGS Varad accomplished a rare feat of clearing all sea acceptance trials in a single sea sortie".
First Published on Feb 28, 2020 12:40 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Larsen & Toubro

