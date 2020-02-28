Offshore patrol vessel ICGS Varad commissioned: L&T

ICGS Varad set a record in Indian shipbuilding industry by becoming the first major defence ship to clear all sea acceptance trials in a single sea sortie, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said in a regulatory filing.
L&T-built Offshore Patrol Vessel ICGS Varad has been commissioned into the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Friday, according to a regulatory filing. ICGS Varad was commissioned into the ICG by Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya at L&T Kattupalli shipyard, near Chennai.
ICGS Varad set a record in Indian shipbuilding industry by becoming the first major defence ship to clear all sea acceptance trials in a single sea sortie, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said in a regulatory filing.
The vessel is fifth in the series of seven offshore patrol vessels contracted by the Defence Ministry on the company in March 2015, it said.