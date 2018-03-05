App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 05, 2018 03:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Offshore India funds, ETFs register $1.1 bn inflow in Jan

India-focused offshore funds as well as Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) witnessed a net inflow of USD 1.1 billion (over Rs 7,100 crore) in January, making it the highest inflow in 10 months, according to a report by Morningstar.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
CSO estimates showed GVA decelerating to 6.1 percent in 2017-18 from 6.6 percent in 2016-17 due mainly to slowdown in key sectors - agriculture, mining, among others.
CSO estimates showed GVA decelerating to 6.1 percent in 2017-18 from 6.6 percent in 2016-17 due mainly to slowdown in key sectors - agriculture, mining, among others.

India-focused offshore funds as well as Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) witnessed a net inflow of USD 1.1 billion (over Rs 7,100 crore) in January, making it the highest inflow in 10 months, according to a report by Morningstar.

This comes following an inflow of USD 6.5 billion in these funds in 2017.

Offshore India funds not domiciled in India receive flow from overseas investors and in turn, invest the money in Indian markets. India-focused offshore funds and ETFs are a subset of the overall foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows.

According to the report, India-focused offshore funds have seen an investment of USD 876 million in January, while ETFs witnessed an infusion of USD 224 million, translating into a total of USD 1.1 billion.

related news

This also marked the highest investment since March 2017, when such funds had received net inflow to the tune of USD 1.2 billion.

Generally, investment through India-focused offshore funds are long-term in nature while that of ETFs are for short term.

"Despite challenges, India-focused offshore funds continued to receive net inflows throughout 2017; whereas outflows have typically happened from India-focused offshore ETFs," Morningstar India Senior Analyst Manager Research Himanshu Srivastava said.

"The current trends are more of a short-term disruption rather than long-term structural changes. So, I am inclined to believe that the trend in India-focused offshore funds and ETFs will not be very different from what we have observed in the past," he added.

tags #Business #Economy #India #markets

most popular

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC