 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Officials reach deal to restart northern Iraq oil exports

Associated Press
Apr 04, 2023 / 05:18 PM IST

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Masrour Barzani, prime minister of the semi-autonomous Kurdish region, announced the deal at a press conference in Baghdad.

Officials reach deal to restart northern Iraq oil exports

Iraq's central government and officials from the semi-autonomous Kurdish region reached a final deal Tuesday to resume oil exports from northern Iraq via a pipeline to Turkey.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Masrour Barzani, prime minister of the semi-autonomous Kurdish region, announced the deal at a press conference in Baghdad.

Halting the export of the regions oil harms Iraqs revenues, Sudani said, adding that the governments would work toward passing a federal law detailing the sharing of funds from oil and gas exports.

Barzani said in a statement that while the deal is temporary, it is a crucial step towards ending the long-standing dispute between Irbil and Baghdad and creates a positive and safe atmosphere to finally approve the national oil and gas law.