Officials from US, Japan, South Korea to meet, discuss North Korea

Officials from the United States, Japan and South Korea will meet in Seoul on June 3 for talks on North Korea, which is believed to be preparing a new nuclear test and this week launched three missiles, Japan’s foreign ministry said on Friday.

The talks will include US special representative for North Korea Sung Kim and his counterparts in Japan and South Korea, the ministry added in a statement.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes