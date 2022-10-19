Office space supply to touch over 50 million sq ft in FY23: ICRA

Office space supply is expected to witness a significant increase by 10-15 percent to over 50 msf in FY23, the highest in the last seven years and the majority of this is in Hyderabad (36 percent), followed by Bengaluru (23 percent) and Delhi NCR (17 percent), said an analysis by ICRA.

Notwithstanding this, the vacancy is likely to remain range-bound at 16.0-17.0 percent in FY23 (PY: 16.1 percent) aided by recovery in net absorption by 16 percent to around 39 m sq ft, it noted.

The net absorption is the highest in Q1 FY23 in the last ten quarters, indicating recovery supported by healthy deal traction in new leases, it said.

New leasing was predominantly led by tenants from e-commerce, healthcare tech, cloud infrastructure, renewables, media, automobile.

The net absorption is higher than incremental completions in Q1 FY23, resulting in moderation in vacancy levels to 15.7 percent from a high of 16.3 percent in Q2 FY22.

The Covid-19 pandemic put pressure on occupancy numbers in the office leasing segment of the commercial real estate sector over the last two years, as absorption remained at lower-than-incremental completions.

The adoption of work-from-home policies by corporates witnessed low physical occupancies and deferment of new leasing transactions. The net absorption had declined to 25 msf in FY2021 and remained moderate at 33 msf in FY2022 compared to more than 50 msf in FY2020. This saw an increase in vacancy levels to around 16 percent as on March 2022 from around 14 percent as on March 2020.

“The net absorption is expected to increase by 16 percent in FY2023 owing to expected improvement in new leasing activity with resumption of back-to-office and robust prospects of key occupier segments. However, the demand potential from the growth in hiring numbers will be offset to some extent by the implementation of hybrid working models,” said Anupama Reddy, Vice-President, ICRA.

“ICRA expects a revenue growth of around 5 percent (excluding impact of acquisitions and new capex) in FY23, driven by rent escalations as per the contractual terms and mark-to-market growth on renewals. Leverage, Debt/Net Operating Income (NOI), is expected to be maintained in the range of 6x-8x in FY2023 for majority of the non-REIT rated universe. Backed by stable cash flows and long-term loan structures, the DSCR is expected to be in the range of 1.15-1.25 times in FY2023,” said Reddy.