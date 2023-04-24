 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Office space absorption touches 14 million sq ft in Q1 2023, fell by 11% annually: Report

Moneycontrol News
Apr 24, 2023 / 03:55 PM IST

On a quarterly basis, though, the absorption rate witnessed a record growth of 16 percent and new supply infusion came in at 13.1 million square feet in Q1 2023, up 23 percent sequentially

Office space absorption across India’s six major cities fell by 11 percent year-on-year, touching 14 million square feet (msf) in the first quarter of 2023, a report by Savills India said.

However, the absorption rate witnessed a record growth of 16 percent quarter-on-quarter and new supply infusion stood at 13.1 msf in Q1 2023, up 23 percent on-quarter.

The total office stock across the top six cities stood at 717.1 msf as of Q1 2023.

Overall India vacancy levels stood at 18.4 percent in the quarter.