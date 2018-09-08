Of deals and moves: A glimpse of the week gone by in the IT sector

The "changing nature of deals" that the IT industry has been talking of since the past couple of years is now beginning to show @moneycontrolcom Moneycontrol News





This week was one for big deals in the technology services sector, beginning with Wipro-Alight and ending with Infosys-Temasek.

Last Sunday, Wipro announced its largest deal ever, worth over USD 1.5 billion with Lincolnshire, Illinois-based Alight Solutions LLC, a company that deals in technology-enabled health, wealth, HR and finance solutions. The deal is spread over 10 years.

This places Wipro in the same league as larger rival Tata Consultancy Services, which has bagged deals worth over USD 5.5 billion in the past year.

The stock rose over 8 percent on Monday, and analysts said it could bode well for Wipro's future performance, which has been impacted by client specific issues of late. They also said Wipro's investments in digital were now starting to pay off.

On Wednesday, French IT major Capgemini, which has huge presence in India, announced a top-level rejig, with Aruna Jayanthi, earlier head of Capgemini’s business services unit, taking over as Managing Director of Asia Pacific and Latin America businesses.

Anis Chenchah and Zhiwei Jiang also took on new roles within the IT services company.

HCL Technologies also announced a replacement for its outgoing chief financial officer Anil Chanana. Prateek Aggarwal, who is now in his second stint at the IT major, will take over as CFO from October 1.

Infosys on Friday announced the formation of a joint venture with Singapore-based investment firm Temasek, seeking to strengthen its workforce foot print in Southeast Asia.

The all-cash deal is expected to close by March 31, 2019 and is worth a consideration of up to SGD 12 million, with Infosys holding 60 percent stake and Temasek holding 40 percent.

Research firm Everest Group's CEO PEter Bendor-Samuel said the deal "compares favorably in impact to one of the TCS or Wipro mega deals".

Clearly, the "changing nature of deals" that the IT industry has been talking of since the past couple of years is now beginning to show, and it will be interesting to see how these deals pan out in their given time frames.