OECD releases rules for implementation of minimum 15% tax on MNCs

PC-Shutterstock.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) December 20 released rules to help countries implement the global international tax reform, which will ensure that multinational corporations pay a minimum 15% tax rate from 2023.

"The Pillar Two model rules provide governments a precise template for taking forward the two-pillar solution to address the tax challenges arising from digitalisation and globalisation of the economy agreed in October 2021 by 137 countries and jurisdictions under the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on BEPS," it said in a statement.

Explained: What the international tax deal to subject MNCs to a minimum 15% tax is all about

The global minimum tax rule will apply to corporations with revenue above €750 million and is estimated to generate around 150 billion in additional global tax revenues annually.

The model rules given by OECD provide for a “top-up tax” to be applied on profits in any jurisdiction whenever the effective tax rate, determined on a jurisdictional basis, is below the minimum 15 percent rate.

The Paris-based organisation said that the Pillar Two model rules address the treatment of acquisitions and disposals of group members and include specific rules to deal with particular holding structures and tax neutrality regimes.

"The model rules released today are a significant building block in the development of a two-pillar solution, converting the foundations of a political agreement reached in October into enforceable rules,” said Pascal Saint-Amans, Director of the OECD Centre for Tax Policy and Administration.

EXPLAINED | OECD-G20 profit-sharing framework and its implications for India

The fact that Inclusive Framework members have managed to reach a consensus on this detailed and comprehensive set of technical rules demonstrates their commitment to a coordinated solution to addressing the challenges raised by an increasingly digitalised and globalised economy, he added.

OECD also said that it will release commentary relating to the model rules in early 2022.

The minimum tax deal was reached earlier this year by about 140 countries, representing more than 90 percent of global GDP, to impose a 15 percent minimum tax on large corporations.

That move aims to put an end to corporations sheltering profits in low-tax haven countries.