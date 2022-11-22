 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
OECD forecast: High rates and inflation to slow world growth

PTI
Nov 22, 2022 / 04:30 PM IST

Source: Reuters

Hobbled by high interest rates, punishing inflation and Russia's war against Ukraine, the world economy is expected to eke out only modest growth this year and to expand even more tepidly in 2023.

That was the sobering forecast issued on Tuesday by the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

In the OECD's estimation, the world economy will grow just 3.1 per cent this year, down sharply from a robust 5.9 per cent in 2021.

Next year, the OECD predicts, will be even worse: The international economy will expand only 2.2 per cent in 2023, it estimates.

The OECD, made up of 38 member countries, works to promote international trade and prosperity and issues periodic reports and analyses.

In its latest forecast, the organization predicts that the Federal Reserve's aggressive drive to tame inflation with higher interest rates  it's raised its benchmark rate six times this year, in substantial increments  will grind the US economy to a near-halt. It expects the United States, the world's largest economy, to grow just 1.8 per cent this year (down drastically from 5.9 per cent in 2021), 0.5 per cent in 2023 and 1 per cent in 2024.