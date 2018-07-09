App
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 10:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Odisha, Tata Trust plan Rs 1,000 crore cancer care facilities

The decision in this regard was taken at a meeting chaired by chief secretary A P Padhi and attended by representatives of the Tata Trust on Monday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Odisha government and Tata Trust will jointly spend Rs 1,000 crore for development of cancer care facilities in the state in next five years, a senior official said on Monday.

The decision in this regard was taken at a meeting chaired by chief secretary A P Padhi and attended by representatives of the Tata Trust on Monday.

The meeting focused on the implementation of a distributed model in Odisha to make cancer-care accessible, reduce the travel time and waiting period for the patients.

Padhi said the Tata Trust has recommended a three-tier step-down model focusing on prevention and early detection of cancer and making cancer care accessible by reducing the travel time to a maximum 2.5-3 hours, which would result in improved survival rates.

As per the Tata Trust's plan, the network will comprise three levels. In the first level, the Tata Trust would set up a Greenfield Hospital in Bhubaneswar and develop the infrastructure at Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre (AHRCC) in Cuttack.

In the second level, comprehensive diagnostic facilities for the treatment of cancer patients would be set up at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) at Burla, MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, government medical colleges in Kalahandi and Koraput and Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

In the third level, daycare and diagnostic facilities would be set up at the district headquarters hospitals (DHH) in Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Baripada, Nabarangpur, Balangir, Bargarh and Angul.

Besides, the Tata Trust has also recommended daycare and diagnostics in the remaining DHHs outside of its proposed network.

The estimated cost towards the infrastructure development in five years would be around Rs 1000 crore, which would be equally shared by the Tata Trust and the state government, Padhi said.

Padhi said the state government will set up Odisha Cancer Care Foundation for better treatment of cancer patients.
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 09:38 pm

