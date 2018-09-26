App
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2018 07:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Odisha government allots land to JSW Steel for mega steel plant

The government received a proposal from JSW Steel in 2016 to set up a greenfield steel plant in Odisha, Industries Department, Principal Secretary, Sanjeev Chopra said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The Government of Odisha has allotted land to JSW Steel for its proposed mega steel plant in the state, a senior official said.

"There is one big proposal which we got in 2016 was of JSW Steel the land is now made available by the State government (for the project) and they (JSW Steel) are now taking approvals from the Government of India for (environment) and forest clearance," he told reporters.

About the size of the land that has been allotted to JSW Steel, he said, "about 2,900 acres".

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, industries minister Ananta Das, Chief Secretary, Aditya Prasad Padhi and senior government officials were here to participate in the roadshow "Odisha Investors' Meet" to invite the business community to invest in their state.

Referring to the GO-SWIFT portal, a single window online facility that allows investors to receive faster clearances from government departments, Chopra said, medium and small projects have commenced production after using the facility.

"Big projects have their own issues (to receive government clearances). But medium and smaller ones have actually started production (after receiving the clearances)," he said.

On the first edition of "Make in Odisha" conclave held in 2016, he said, 65 per cent of the proposals were in different stages of implementation and while some companies have conducted the "groundbreaking ceremony."

The first edition of "Make in Odisha" conclave saw an investment intent to the tune of Rs 2.03 lakh crore.

The second edition of Make in Odisha Conclave is scheduled to be held from November 11-15, in Bhubaneswar.
First Published on Sep 26, 2018 07:17 pm

tags #Business #India #JSW Steel

