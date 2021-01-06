Odisha: Four workers die due to gas leak in Rourkela Steel Plant

Representative Image

At least four workers died on Wednesday and a few others fell ill after inhaling a toxic gas leaked from a unit at Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of the state-run SAIL in Odisha, official sources said. The mishap took place at a coal chemical department facility in the morning when 10 workers were on duty there,they said.

"The four contractual workers, engaged by a private company, felt unwell at 9 am, following which they were taken to a health facility of the plant and later admitted to the ICU of the Ispat General Hospital where they died," the RSPICU officials said. The four deceased were identified as Ganesh Chandra Paila (55), Rabindra Sahu (59), Abhimanyu Sah (33) and Bramhananda Panda (51).

SAIL turnaround a challenging experience in 36-year-long career, says outgoing Chairman

According to a preliminary report, the four workers died due to carbon monoxide gas leak from the unit, the officials said, adding that some others, who also fell ill after inhaling the toxic gas, are being treated at the RSP dispensary. "A high-level committee has been formed to inquire into the cause of the incident. The plant is functioning normally," the RSP officials said.

RSP chief executive officer Dipak Chattaraj condoled the demise of four contractual workers and said the authorities will extend all the supports to the bereaved families.