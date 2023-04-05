 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik begins Japan tour, ArcelorMittal-Nippon Steel JV to set up 30 MT facility

PTI
Apr 05, 2023 / 07:04 AM IST

The announcement comes after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik met Nippon Steel president Eiji Hashimoto in Tokyo earlier in the day.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik begins Japan tour, ArcelorMittal-Nippon Steel JV to set up 30 MT facility

The Odisha government said Japan-based Nippon Steel along with ArcelorMittal will set up a facility to produce 30 MT of speciality metal in the state.

The announcement comes after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik met Nippon Steel president Eiji Hashimoto in Tokyo earlier in the day.

"CM@Naveen_Odisha met Eiji Hashimoto, President of Nippon Steel during #OdishaInvestorsMeet in Tokyo and discussed about company's plan to build one of the world's largest steel plants in #Odisha along with @ArcelorMittal. The 30 MT plant will produce speciality steel," the Chief Minister's Office wrote on Twitter.

Patnaik, who began his tour to Japan on Tuesday to woo investors from there, assured complete support to the proposed plant, which will give a "huge boost to socio-economic development of Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Keonjhar districts and generate thousands of jobs for youths of Odisha", the CMO said.