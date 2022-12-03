 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Odisha bags investment proposals worth Rs 8.90 lakh cr so far in business summit

PTI
Dec 03, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST

Four new projects were inaugurated during the five-day 'Make In Odisha Conclave 2022’ that began on November 30, and the groundbreaking of four others was also done, a senior official said.

The Odisha government said that it has bagged 325 investment proposals valued at over Rs 8.90 lakh crore till the fourth day of the ongoing business summit.

"We had received 145 investment proposals worth Rs 7.26 lakh crore by Thursday. On Friday, the state got 180 more with a proposed value of Rs 1.70 lakh crore,” Odisha’s Industries Secretary Hemant Sharma told reporters here.

The metal, mineral, ancillary and downstream sectors received the highest number of investment proposals at 46, followed by agriculture and food processing at 43, Information Technology at 24 and power and renewable energy at 22.

The proposed investments worth over Rs 8.90 lakh crore, if implemented, will create employment opportunities for 3,78,446 people, Sharma said.

In terms of the value of proposed investments, the metal and mineral sector got intents worth Rs 78,000 core, followed by chemicals and plastics (Rs 29,000 crore), IT (Rs 6,000 crore), agriculture and food processing (Rs 3,500 crore), he said.