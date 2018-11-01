October GST collections cross Rs 1 lakh crore



GST collections for October 2018 have crossed Rs. 1 lakh crore. The success of GST is lower rates, lesser evasion, higher compliance, only one tax and negligible interference by taxation authorities.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections topped Rs 1 lakh crore in October. In a tweet, Finance Minister Jaitley attributed the success of GST to lower rates, lesser tax evasion and higher compliance by honest taxpayers and negligible interference by the taxation authorities.

The GST revenue rose to Rs 94,442 crore in September and the government was hopeful that it could surpass the landmark of Rs 1 lakh crore in the following months due to the festive season.

The collections have crossed this level once in March 2018 at Rs 1,03,000 crore, following which the figure has remained above Rs 90,000 crore.

The collections stood at Rs 94,016 crore in May, Rs 95,610 crore in June, Rs 96,483 crore in July, Rs 93,960 crore in August and Rs 94,442 crore in September.