App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 09:09 AM IST | Source: PTI

Oberoi Realty raises Rs 1,200 cr via QIP

The Mumbai-based developer has issued 2.4 crore shares at Rs 500 per scrip.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Oberoi Realty yesterday said it has raised Rs 1,200 crore by sale of shares to institutional investors. The company had launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) on June 13 and the issue has been closed on June 19.

The Mumbai-based developer has issued 2.4 crore shares at Rs 500 per scrip. The issue price is lower than the floor price of Rs 509. 29. "Our company is issuing 2,40,00,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each (the “Equity Shares”) at a price of Rs 500 per equity share (the “Issue Price”), including a premium of Rs 490 per equity share, aggregating to Rs 1,200 crore," the company said in a document filed with Sebi.

"...the issue price of Rs 500 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 490 per equity share), which is at a discount of 1.82 per cent (i.e. Rs 9.29 per equity share) to the floor price of Rs 509.29 per equity share...," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of Oberoi Realty yesterday ended 0.62 per cent lower at Rs 506.55 apiece on the BSE.
First Published on Jun 20, 2018 09:05 am

tags #Business #Oberoi Realty

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.