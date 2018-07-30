Oberoi Realty Q1 net profit rises over 3-fold to Rs 309 cr

Oberoi Realty today reported more than three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 309.42 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal.

Its net profit stood at Rs 91.37 crore in the year-ago period, the Mumbai-based developer said in a statement.

Total income also went up over three-times at Rs 895.38 crore during April-June period of 2018-19 fiscal, from Rs 270.32 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.