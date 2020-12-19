Oberoi Realty buys Sahana Group’s 50% stake in Worli project for Rs 1,040 crore: Report

Oberoi Realty has bought out Sahana Group’s 50 percent stake in the under construction 221-key five-star hotel in Mumbai’s Worli area for Rs 1,040 crore.

The luxury property was acquired through Oberoi’s subsidiary Evenstar Hotels from Oasis Realty in which Sahana Group’s Sudhakar Shetty held 50 percent stake, The Economic Times reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Situated on Dr Annie Besant Road, the hotel is to be operated by the Ritz-Carlton and is part of Oasis Realty’s Three Sixty West project.