Oberoi Group adopts enhanced health & safety program to welcome guests amid Coronavirus

The Oberoi Group has rolled out an “enhanced health and safety program” at all of its Oberoi and Trident hotels, the company said on May 23.

To help guests understand the measures in details, the complete protocols have been posted to the Oberoi Hotels & Resorts (Oberoihotels.com) and Trident Hotels’ (Tridenthotels.com) websites, the company statement added.

Vikram Oberoi, Group MD & CEO said it was imperative to take “extraordinary measures” to welcome guests back at the hotel. “We have always prioritised the health and safety of our guests and colleagues and have been working relentlessly to welcome guests back at our hotels,” he said.

The Health and Safety standards and procedures will be supervised by dedicated Hygiene and Safety managers at each hotel, as well as by senior members of the hotel management team.

The Oberoi Group has also collaborated with Bureau Veritas, a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services to validate and review their program.

Bureau Veritas will also undertake various virtual and in person training sessions to supervise the implementation of the Hygiene & Safety Standards at Oberoi and Trident hotels.

For meals, restaurants across Oberoi properties will ensure impeccable hygiene and safe distancing with necessary safety precautions. Guests can also enjoy meals in the comfort and privacy of guest rooms, suites and function rooms, it added.

Hotels will additionally ensure their fleet of hotel owned and operated cars are thoroughly sanitised before and after each trip. The chauffeurs, like all other staff members, have guest care, safety and wellbeing as their most important priority.

“The Oberoi Group continues to support the community in this time of need. Many Oberoi and Trident hotels have been distributing healthy packed meals and essential supplies during the lockdown through government agencies, NGOs and local authorities. These meals and supplies go to those who are struggling to make ends meet, as well as for the brave and courageous hospital staff and other key frontline workers,” it added.

