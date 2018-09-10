App
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2018 10:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

OBC approaches NCLT to initiate insolvency proceedings against Simbhaoli Sugars

The sugar company informed the OBC has filed an application with the NCLT, Allahabad seeking initiation of the corporate insolvency resolution process under section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, it said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
 
 
Oriental Bank of Commerce has approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to initiate insolvency proceedings against debt-ridden Simbhaoli Sugars.

The sugar company informed the OBC has filed an application with the NCLT, Allahabad seeking initiation of the corporate insolvency resolution process under section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, it said in a regulatory filing.

SBI, PNB, Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank, Exim Bank are among 12 other bankers of the company.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 180.39 crore during the 2017-18 fiscal. During the April-June quarter of the current fiscal, the net loss was Rs 1.44 crore. Simbhaoli Sugars, one of the largest sugar mills in the country, has sugar units in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

The company's shares closed at Rs 9.44 apiece, up 2.28 percent on the BSE today.
First Published on Sep 10, 2018 10:24 pm

tags #Business #Oriental Bank of Commerce

