App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2018 09:18 PM IST | Source: Reuters

NYSE-owner ICE to form new company for digital assets

ICE said it was partnering with several companies on the new project, including Boston Consulting Group, Microsoft, and Starbucks Corp to enable consumers and institutions to buy, sell, store and spend digital assets on its global network.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Intercontinental Exchange Inc, the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, said on Friday it plans to form a company and trading platform for digital assets, such as bitcoin, as well as a physically delivered bitcoin futures contract.

The exchange and clearinghouse operator said the new trading platform would use Microsoft Corp's cloud solutions to create an open and regulated, global ecosystem for the around $270 billion digital asset marketplace.

ICE did not give a launch date for the company, called Bakkt, and said further details would be announced in the coming weeks.

The platform will initially be used for trading and conversion of bitcoin versus fiat currencies, Atlanta-based ICE said.

related news

ICE said it was partnering with several companies on the new project, including Boston Consulting Group, Microsoft, and Starbucks Corp to enable consumers and institutions to buy, sell, store and spend digital assets on its global network.

"As the flagship retailer, Starbucks will play a pivotal role in developing practical, trusted and regulated applications for consumers to convert their digital assets into U.S. dollars for use at Starbucks," Maria Smith, vice president, partnerships and payments for Starbucks, said in a statement.

Investors in Bakkt are expected to include an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group, Eagle Seven, Galaxy Digital, Horizons Ventures, Alan Howard, Pantera Capital, Protocol Ventures, and Susquehanna International Group, LLP, ICE said.

"Bakkt is designed to serve as a scalable on-ramp for institutional, merchant and consumer participation in digital assets by promoting greater efficiency, security and utility," Bakkt Chief Executive Kelly Loeffler said in a statement.

ICE also said it planned to launch a one-day physically delivered bitcoin futures contract and warehousing in November 2018, subject to approval by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

 
First Published on Aug 3, 2018 09:14 pm

tags #Business #world

most popular

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.