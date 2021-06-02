Nykaa seeks $4.5 billion valuation during IPO: Report

Beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa is reportedly planning to go public later in FY22 at a valuation of $4.5 billion. (Representative image)

Beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa is planning to go public later in FY22 at a valuation of $4.5 billion.

The size of the proposed initial public offering (IPO) is unchanged at $500-$700 million, Mint reported.

"The roadshows are on for the IPO (initial public offer), and FSN Ecommerce Ventures Pvt. Ltd, the holding company of Nykaa, will file its draft red herring prospectus by this June-end or early July, and the IPO should take off in the March quarter of this fiscal," a source told the publication.

A Nykaa spokesperson declined to comment when contacted by Mint.

Media reports in January had suggested that the retailer is seeking a valuation of $3 billion for the listing.

A surge in revenue and profit for the e-commerce platform has led to the increase in Nykaa's valuation, sources told the paper.

"The public offer will be coupled with an offer for sale to provide an exit to existing investors. The price band is yet to be decided, but a 10-20 percent stake of the company could be offered to the public for an adequate free-float," one of the sources said.

Nykaa was founded by Falguni Nayar in 2012. Its e-commerce platform currently has 15 million registered users and caters to 1.5 million orders a month, according to the report.