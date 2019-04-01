Nykaa raises Rs 100cr from TPG Growth at a valuation of Rs 5,000cr

Beauty brands retailer Nykaa has raised Rs 100 crore from TPG Growth for a post-money valuation of Rs 5,027 crore, according to Registrar of Companies (ROC) documents sourced from data intelligence platform PaperVC.

This round gives the company a significant jump in its valuation as it inches towards a unicorn status.

The shares are issued under a private placement basis where TPG has been allotted 2,83,287 shares.

Interestingly, the round comes after the company announced its plans to go public last year. Nykaa has been targeting for an IPO by 2020. The cosmetics company is also aiming to double its revenue to around Rs 1,100 crore by 2018-19.

Founded in 2012 by Falguni Nayar, Nykaa posted a Rs 28.2 cross loss for Rs 578 crore of revenue during the financial year 2018. It claims to be selling over 15,000 brands on its platform. Nykaa also has Sunil Kant Munjal and Zia Mody as its investors.