Nykaa partners with Estee Lauder’s Aveda to launch premium salons in India

The Aveda X Nykaa salons mark the entry of the beauty products retailer Nykaa into professional hair care services segment. (Representative Image)

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Nykaa, a beauty products retailer, has entered the competitive wellness and professional beauty services sector. It has established a partnership with ELCA Cosmetics, an Estee Lauder Companies India affiliate, with the goal of launching Aveda X Nykaa-branded luxury unisex hair care salons in India.

Estée Lauder Companies Inc, based in New York, owns a number of global businesses, including Aveda, a leading vegan hair, skin, and body care line.

The Aveda X Nykaa salon features spa rooms, manicure and pedicure stations, as well as hair and cosmetics stations, in addition to hair treatments such as haircuts, colour, and style.

Also Read | Don't shy away from taking risks early in career: Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar

The Aveda X Nykaa salon will be a one-stop shop for 100% vegan premium hair services, with a focus on offering luxury hair services.

The salons will be launched by ELCA Cosmetics Private Limited and FSN Brands Marketing Private Limited, a subsidiary of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited, which operates Nykaa.

The first Aveda X Nykaa brand salon will open in Bengaluru. After that, Aveda will concentrate on Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, with a total of three salons set to open this year. The two corporations refused to reveal their funding details.

Also Read | Nykaa's Falguni Nayar wins EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award

By growing Aveda's exclusive network of salons and using Nykaa's understanding of the Indian market, the salons hope to set new industry standards.

According to the firms, the alliance would make use of Nykaa's retail and Indian beauty expertise, as well as Aveda's performance and clean beauty products.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes