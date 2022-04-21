English
    Nykaa partners with Estee Lauder’s Aveda to launch premium salons in India

    The Aveda X Nykaa salon will be a one-stop shop for 100% vegan premium hair services, with a focus on offering luxury hair services.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 21, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST
    The Aveda X Nykaa salons mark the entry of the beauty products retailer Nykaa into professional hair care services segment. (Representative Image)

    Nykaa, a beauty products retailer, has entered the competitive wellness and professional beauty services sector. It has established a partnership with ELCA Cosmetics, an Estee Lauder Companies India affiliate, with the goal of launching Aveda X Nykaa-branded luxury unisex hair care salons in India.

    Estée Lauder Companies Inc, based in New York, owns a number of global businesses, including Aveda, a leading vegan hair, skin, and body care line.

    The Aveda X Nykaa salon features spa rooms, manicure and pedicure stations, as well as hair and cosmetics stations, in addition to hair treatments such as haircuts, colour, and style.

    The Aveda X Nykaa salon will be a one-stop shop for 100% vegan premium hair services, with a focus on offering luxury hair services.

    The salons will be launched by ELCA Cosmetics Private Limited and FSN Brands Marketing Private Limited, a subsidiary of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited, which operates Nykaa.

    The first Aveda X Nykaa brand salon will open in Bengaluru. After that, Aveda will concentrate on Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, with a total of three salons set to open this year. The two corporations refused to reveal their funding details.

    By growing Aveda's exclusive network of salons and using Nykaa's understanding of the Indian market, the salons hope to set new industry standards.

    According to the firms, the alliance would make use of Nykaa's retail and Indian beauty expertise, as well as Aveda's performance and clean beauty products.



    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Apr 21, 2022 09:01 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.