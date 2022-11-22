 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Nykaa CFO Arvind Agarwal resigns

Moneycontrol News
Nov 22, 2022 / 04:52 PM IST

Agrawal will leave the company and step down from his role on November 25, Nykaa informed stock exchanges.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, the owner of beauty e-retailer Nykaa, on November 22 announced its chief financial officer (CFO) Arvind Agarwal has resigned.

Agarwal will leave the company and step down from his role on November 25, Nykaa informed the stock exchanges, adding that he would "pursue other opportunities in the digital economy and start-up space".

The company is in the process of appointing a new CFO, the regulatory filing added.

Agarwal's exit comes over two years after he had joined Nykaa. He was brought onboard as the company's CFO in July 2020.

"I wish Nykaa the very best for the growth path ahead and will always
be a part of the Nykaa family," Agarwal said, while commenting on his decision to resign.

“It has been great to be a part of the incredible Nykaa journey thus far. All my learning and experiences to date, have set me up for pursuing different personal growth opportunities in the digital economy and start-up space," he added.