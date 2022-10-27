Nykaa appoints Rajesh Uppalapati as CTO with effect from November 1

live bse live

Online fashion retailer Nykaa on October 27 announced the appointment of Rajesh Uppalapati as its chief technology office (CTO), with effect from November 1.

Uppalapati will be replacing Nykaa's incumbent CTO Sanjay Suri, who will cease to hold the charge from November 1 onwards.

"Over the next few weeks, Mr. Sanjay Suri will work closely with Mr. Rajesh Uppalapati to ensure smooth settling in and transition of roles," Nykaa informed the stock exchanges.

Uppalapati brings over two decades of technology experience to Nykaa, and comes with a proven track record of delivering successful software projects supporting multi-stage businesses.

He has worked for Amazon for about 20 years, across different roles and geographies. Prior to joining Nykaa, his immediate previous employment was with Intuit India.

"As a member of the Intuit India leadership steering committee, Uppalapati was a key contributor to the India site’s strategic priorities and was also the executive sponsor for Intuit India tech culture charter," Nykaa's regulatory filing noted.

In the first quarter of fiscal year 2022-23, Nykaa operator FSN E-Commerce Ventures had reported a 42.24 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated profit at Rs 5.01 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, aided by better topline and operating performance of the cosmetics-to-fashion retailer.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the June FY23 quarter came in at Rs 1,148.4 crore, registering a 40.56 percent growth compared to same period last year.