 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

NxtWave raises $33 million in funding round led by Greater Pacific Capital

PTI
Feb 21, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST

Founded by IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur and IIIT Hyderabad alumni Sashank Reddy Gujjula, Anupam Pedarla and Rahul Attuluri, NxtWave plans to use the fund for organic and inorganic expansion of business in both domestic and overseas markets.

In a statement, the winner said he was “shocked” and “ecstatic” over his win. (Representative image)

Edtech firm NxtWave on Tuesday said it has raised USD 33 million (about Rs 272 crore) in its latest funding round led by private equity firm Greater Pacific Capital.

NxtWave's existing venture investor Orios Venture Partners also participated in the funding round.

Founded by IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur and IIIT Hyderabad alumni Sashank Reddy Gujjula, Anupam Pedarla and Rahul Attuluri, NxtWave plans to use the fund for organic and inorganic expansion of business in both domestic and overseas markets.

"We are excited to have Greater Pacific Capital (GPC) as a new partner in our journey. Making India a powerhouse of technologies starts with upskilling our youth. Together, we will bring high-quality, employability-focused education to India's youth and equip them for the jobs of the future at scale," NxtWave Co-Founder and CEO Rahul Attuluri said.