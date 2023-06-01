English
    Nvidia runaway winner in market capitalisation in May

    The chipmaker briefly joined the $1 trillion valuation club

    Reuters
    June 01, 2023 / 06:28 PM IST
    Nvidia Corp's market capitalisation jumped the most in May among the top 20 global companies by market value, adding $248 billion, with a majority of the gains coming in the last four sessions, according to Refinitiv data.

    The chipmaker briefly joined the $1 trillion valuation club, as investors bet on its potential to become a major beneficiary of a boom in artificial intelligence following a revenue forecast that was more than 50% above the Wall Street estimate

    The company's shares are up 159% so far this year.

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, a key manufacturer of Nvidia's chips, also saw a big jump in its market cap last month.

    Saudi Arabian Oil and Exxon Mobil Corp were the biggest losers in terms of market cap, hit by a decline in oil prices last month.

    Apple and Microsoft led the list with the highest market capitalisation in the world.

