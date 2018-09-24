App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2018 03:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nuvoco Vistas Corp gets new MD

Krishnaswamy would be responsible for the three business divisions cement, ready-mix concrete and aggregates of Nuvoco, a statement from the company said here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Cement major Nuvoco Vistas Corp Ltd, formerly Lafarge India, Monday announced the appointment of Jayakumar Krishnaswamy as its managing director with immediate effect.

Earlier, he was heading paints and coating manufacturing company AkzoNobel India as its managing director and was responsible for its operations in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. Krishnaswamy has over 30 years of experience across automotive, building materials, engineering and in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector.

An alumnus of Delhi College of Engineering, he began his career in Brakes India Ltd and later at Eicher Tractors Ltd, the release added.
First Published on Sep 24, 2018 02:57 pm

