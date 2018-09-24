Nuvoco Vistas Corp gets new MD

Cement major Nuvoco Vistas Corp Ltd, formerly Lafarge India, Monday announced the appointment of Jayakumar Krishnaswamy as its managing director with immediate effect.

Krishnaswamy would be responsible for the three business divisions cement, ready-mix concrete and aggregates of Nuvoco, a statement from the company said here.

Earlier, he was heading paints and coating manufacturing company AkzoNobel India as its managing director and was responsible for its operations in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. Krishnaswamy has over 30 years of experience across automotive, building materials, engineering and in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector.

An alumnus of Delhi College of Engineering, he began his career in Brakes India Ltd and later at Eicher Tractors Ltd, the release added.