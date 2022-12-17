Nurture business advocates, they are a good advertisement for you

Getting your customers to be your business advocates is a challenge for most businesses and, as I wrote in my earlier column, it is especially tough in these times of fleeting loyalties and price sensitivity,

The problem is more acute for business-to-consumer (B2C) firms than business-to-business (B2B) ventures. Is there a way that B2B companies, which are mostly small and medium enterprises (SMEs), can identify possible customers who can spread the good word about them?

Brand/business advocates and the stories they can tell is a good way to help your content marketing and build your client funnel and references, which, in turn, would inspire new prospects.

In B2B, power is shifting from the seller to the buyer. Most B2B firms know that their prospects research before they approach them. When you have lesser control over the sales process, you need advocates to educate and make prospects interested in your offerings.

For B2B, the number of customers is far less than those for B2C, hence the role of a good advocate is most valuable. Harnessing and nurturing this vocal minority can give huge returns—from increased sales and brand awareness to combating negative press or poor customer feedback.

How can SMEs identify, empower and inculcate such people?

1 Plough through your employee base Your employees are the most influential advocates you can find within your organisation. Leveraging employees is one of the easiest things that a B2B SME can do, as the company has direct control over communication with this audience. Other direct controls are in recruitment as well as in any corresponding incentive and rewards programmes. It is fairly straightforward to implement policies on social engagement. Encourage employees to be active on business networking sites like LinkedIn. Such activities are important and some employers make them part of the job and encourage staff to create a profile to initiate connections with friends, colleagues and industry counterparts. They designed rewards such as movie tickets and holiday vouchers on meeting targets. The biggest challenge is providing the employees something to say, which is where a content marketing specialist can help. Apart from having a clear line of communication, you also have a greater degree of control over what is being said by them on social media in line with your company’s guidelines. For many B2B companies, this is a key area of concern in terms of execution. It is readily addressed if the advocate group is an employee group subjected to a policy. You can use a similar approach with other potential advocate groups such as partner or vendor companies. The key to success is in identifying the source of the advocate audience, mapping out a plan for engaging key members of that audience, and executing an ongoing communications plan. 2 Set up an advocacy board An advocacy board will provide a meaty incentive for customers and partners to participate in quarterly meetings. It will not only gather valuable feedback from the board members on keeping customers happy but also create a built-in network of advocates invested in your success that you can use for customer stories and testimonials that help in drawing people to your website. 3 Create an online community of advocates You may not have huge budgets to fly your advocates to meetings now and then but by creating an online community you still can meet them virtually. They can have discussions with each other and your representative virtually. During such a discussion, you can offer an incentive for members who are interested in longer-term programmes to become a reference for customers and provide testimonials, case studies, etc. 4 Keep things simple and easy Make things easy for those who want to do the advocacy work for you. The moment a hurdle surfaces, advocates get disinterested. Encourage them to share, use digital communities to facilitate discussions, thank them for their efforts and listen and respond to their feedback. Too often, brand advocates are not thought of until the company is in some sort of trouble. It is better and smarter to invest in creating programmes that track, engage and help maintain brand advocates so that you can leverage them to promote and expand your business.

M Muneer is the managing director of CustomerLab Solutions, a consulting firm.

