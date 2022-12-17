 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Nurture business advocates, they are a good advertisement for you

M Muneer
Dec 17, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST

With all the information at hand, the buyer is now more powerful than the seller and businesses need advocates to spread the good word about what they have to offer

Business advocates can create brand awareness and combat negative press as well as poor customer feedback.(Image: Unsplash)

Getting your customers to be your business advocates is a challenge for most businesses and, as I wrote in my earlier column, it is especially tough in these times of fleeting loyalties and price sensitivity,

The problem is more acute for business-to-consumer (B2C) firms than business-to-business (B2B) ventures. Is there a way that B2B companies, which are mostly small and medium enterprises (SMEs), can identify possible customers who can spread the good word about them?

Brand/business advocates and the stories they can tell is a good way to help your content marketing and build your client funnel and references, which, in turn, would inspire new prospects.

In B2B, power is shifting from the seller to the buyer. Most B2B firms know that their prospects research before they approach them. When you have lesser control over the sales process, you need advocates to educate and make prospects interested in your offerings.

For B2B, the number of customers is far less than those for B2C, hence the role of a good advocate is most valuable. Harnessing and nurturing this vocal minority can give huge returns—from increased sales and brand awareness to combating negative press or poor customer feedback.

How can SMEs identify, empower and inculcate such people?