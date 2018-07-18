Numerous laws need to be changed to keep pace with technology, say lawyers

With technology bring about a sea change in India, numerous laws such as the Drugs and Cosmetics Act among others, need to be re-written in accordance with changing times. Some laws are not in sync with latest developments in terms of internet businesses, lawyers said at a panel on e-commerce held on July 17.

Online pharmacy, for example, is still governed by the Drugs and Cosmetics Act of 1940. This was a time when the internet did not exist commercially in India, and there were no e-commerce platforms supplying cosmetics and medicines online.

"E-commerce has shaken things up," said Samir Gandhi, senior partner, AZB & Partners, at the panel on e-commerce and the challenges ahead.

The law fraternity, spoke about how different areas through internet-enabled businesses are getting affected since they are being governed by age old laws.

Even as the the government has initiated certain amendments, for the laws to come into effect, would take a lot of time.

For instance, in December 2015, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had directed state authorities to monitor all online sales of medicines and take action against e-pharmacies that violate the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

The regulator added that the Act does not distinguish between conventional and online sale of drugs. It didn't bar the sale of drugs online, but created some ambiguity, that led investors to stay away from the sector.

However, it was reported last year that the government was planing to regulate the sale of medicines through online pharmacies. The proposal was strongly opposed by offline chemists.

"There are a lot of gaps but we can look at it from this point of view that at least the beginning has been made to recognise online sale of drugs," said Sunita Awasthi, senior partner at AZB & Partners.