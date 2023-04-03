 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Numaligarh Refinery records highest-ever crude throughput

Shubhangi Mathur
Apr 03, 2023 / 06:12 PM IST

The refinery posted crude throughput of 3.093 million metric tonnes (MMT) against its nameplate capacity of 3.0 MMT in the financial year 2022-23.

Representative image

Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) recorded its highest-ever crude throughput of 3.093 million metric tonnes (MMT) against its nameplate capacity of 3.0 MMT in the financial year 2022-23, according to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) on April 3.

NRL, a division of PSU crude oil producer Oil India Limited (OIL), also achieved a distillate yield of 87.6 percent, the highest since its inception.

Capital expenditure of the refinery stood at Rs 6,615 crore for FY23, highest ever till date, surpassing its earlier record of Rs 3,605 crore in the previous financial year.

“The company has concluded FY 2022-23 on a positive note with exemplary physical performance which is expected to translate into financial gains and enhanced bottom lines,” said MoPNG in a press release.