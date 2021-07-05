Nulane Investment: Interpol issues red notice against Gupta brothers in South Africa fraud case

South Africa's National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Investigative Directorate (ID) head Hermione Cronje on July 5 confirmed that Interpol has issued red notices against India-born Atul Gupta, and four Gupta family members making them “wanted persons” along with four business associates in connection with alleged the 25-million rand embezzlement, money laundering and corruption case linked to Estina Dairy Project.

"Interpol has issued red notices against Atul Gupta and his wife, Chetali; Rajesh Gupta and his wife, Arti; Ankit Jain, former Nulane Investment Bank of Baroda account signatory; Ravindra Nath, director of Wone Management (Pty) Ltd; Ramesh Bhat and Jagdish Parekh, the directors of Pragat Investments (Pty) Ltd," Cronje said. Apart from this, the docket has been disclosed to the six accused to aid them in preparation for trial.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Organisation, CFO indicted on tax fraud charges

Earlier in the day, the Bloemfontein Regional Court postponed the criminal case relating to the Nulane Investment case and transferred it to the Bloemfontein High Court for trial on September 6, 2021.

The matter was postponed in the absence of the accused, as agreed between the NPA’s Investigating Directorate and the defence, in the wake of the Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown regulations. Warrants against the accused out on bail will be issued yet stayed until the next appearance.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Also Read: With Interpol warrant, South Africa authorities close in on fugitive Gupta brothers

Former Transnet Board member Iqbal Sharma, Nulane Investment employee Dinesh Patel, former Free State head of Department for Rural Development (FSDoRD), Peter Thabethe; former head of FSDoA, Limakatso Moorosi; and former FSDoA Chief Financial Officer, Seipati Dhlamini face charges of fraud and money laundering. The former government officials are also charged with contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

Meanwhile, Iqbal Sharma will continue to be incarcerated as he was not granted bail last month.

The case relates to procurement fraud involving 24.9 million rand, paid between November 2011 and April 2012 by the Free State Department of Agriculture (FSDoA) to Nulane Investment 204 (PTY) LTD, a company owned and controlled by Sharma.

Later, the funds were diverted to Islandsite Investments 180 (Pty) Ltd (Islandsite) -- a firm owned and controlled by the Gupta family.

Purportedly, the 24.9 million rand was paid to Nulane to conduct a feasibility study for the Free State Province’s flagship Mohoma Mobung project, on the basis that Nulane had unique skills to perform the work.