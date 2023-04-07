 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NUE plan at a standstill, RBI says hasn't received innovative proposals

Moneycontrol News
Apr 07, 2023 / 02:06 PM IST

The central bank’s objective was to introduce a new umbrella entity mechanism to bring in innovative infrastructural value to the system, T Rabi Sankar has said, adding the applicants have nothing new to offer

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hasn’t received any innovative proposals from the applications for the New Umbrella Entity (NUE), deputy governor T Rabi Sankar has said, of the plan for a rival to NPCI to introduce competition in the digital payments space.

“Now, of the proposals that we have received, we did not quite see any innovative or infrastructural solution that had come up. So, you know, that's where it lies at this point,” Sankar said during the post-policy press conference on April 6.

The RBI’s objective was to introduce new umbrella entity mechanism to bring in some innovative infrastructural value-add facility into this system.

“We just wanted to bring in new ideas. We did not want something which is either incremental or a substitute of existing ideas or technologies,” Sankar added.