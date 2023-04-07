NUE plan at a standstill, RBI says hasn't received innovative proposals

New Umbrella Entity: RBI says it didn't receive any innovative proposals from applicants

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hasn’t received any innovative proposals from the applications for the New Umbrella Entity (NUE), deputy governor T Rabi Sankar has said, of the plan for a rival to NPCI to introduce competition in the digital payments space.

“Now, of the proposals that we have received, we did not quite see any innovative or infrastructural solution that had come up. So, you know, that's where it lies at this point,” Sankar said during the post-policy press conference on April 6.

The RBI’s objective was to introduce new umbrella entity mechanism to bring in some innovative infrastructural value-add facility into this system.

“We just wanted to bring in new ideas. We did not want something which is either incremental or a substitute of existing ideas or technologies,” Sankar added.

In February 2022, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank NUE was delayed but the plan was still on. He also said applications had poured in from consortiums of top conglomerates, payments players and banks.

The RBI, however, didn't share updates on the evaluation of the applicants.

The RBI in February 2020 came out with a Draft Framework for authorisation for a pan-India New Umbrella Entity for Retail Payment Systems.