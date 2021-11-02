MARKET NEWS

NTPC's 80MW solar capacity at Jetsar begins commercial operations

"Consequent upon successful commissioning and due approvals, first part capacity of 80 MW of 160 MW Jetsar Solar PV Project at Rajasthan, is declared on Commercial Operation from October 22, 2021," the company said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
November 02, 2021 / 11:43 AM IST
State-run power giant NTPC on Tuesday said its 80 MW solar power generation capacity at Jetsar in Rajasthan has stared commercial operations from October 22, 2021.

With this, the first part of the 160 MW Jetsar project has been made commercially operational.

"Consequent upon successful commissioning and due approvals, first part capacity of 80 MW of 160 MW Jetsar Solar PV Project at Rajasthan, is declared on Commercial Operation from October 22, 2021," the company said in a regulatory filing.

With this, the installed as well as commercial capacity of NTPC and NTPC group has become 53572.5 MW and 66997.5 MW respectively, it added. Shares of NTPC Ltd were trading 2.35 per cent higher at Rs 137.45 on BSE.
PTI
#Business #Companies #NTPC #solar capacity
first published: Nov 2, 2021 11:44 am

