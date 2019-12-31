NTPC's 800 mw unit of Darlipali Super Thermal Power Project in Odisha gets operational

"... 800 MW unit of Darlipali Super Thermal Power Project has been added to installed capacity of NTPC on successful completion of trial operation," the company said.
State-owned NTPC on Tuesday said 800 mw unit of its Darlipali Super Thermal Power Project in Odisha has become operational. With this, the total installed capacity of NTPC and NTPC group has become 49,695 MW and 58,156 MW respectively, the PSU said in a filing to BSE.
"... 800 MW unit of Darlipali Super Thermal Power Project has been added to installed capacity of NTPC on successful completion of trial operation," the company said.The shares of NTPC were trading at Rs 116.40, down 0.09 percent on BSE in the morning trade.
